Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ DePaul

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-2; DePaul 3-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Oklahoma State as they fell 60-56 to the UCF Knights this past Friday. Forward Moussa Cisse put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards in addition to six blocks. Cisse has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games. Cisse's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, DePaul came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos this past Friday, falling 69-61. DePaul's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Umoja Gibson, who had 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Oklahoma State is now 2-2 while DePaul sits at 3-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State enters the matchup with 6.5 blocked shots per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. The Blue Demons are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 34th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.5. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.