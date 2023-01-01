Who's Playing

Providence @ DePaul

Current Records: Providence 11-3; DePaul 7-7

What to Know

The Providence Friars won both of their matches against the DePaul Blue Demons last season (70-53 and 76-73) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Providence and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday the Friars proved too difficult a challenge. Providence ended the year with a bang, routing Butler 72-52. Providence can attribute much of their success to guard Devin Carter, who had 21 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Carter has had at least three steals. Carter's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons beat the Georgetown Hoyas 83-76 this past Thursday. It was another big night for DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes.

The Friars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Providence is now 11-3 while DePaul sits at 7-7. Providence is 8-2 after wins this season, the Blue Demons 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Friars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Providence have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.