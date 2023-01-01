Who's Playing
Providence @ DePaul
Current Records: Providence 11-3; DePaul 7-7
What to Know
The Providence Friars won both of their matches against the DePaul Blue Demons last season (70-53 and 76-73) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. Providence and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday the Friars proved too difficult a challenge. Providence ended the year with a bang, routing Butler 72-52. Providence can attribute much of their success to guard Devin Carter, who had 21 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Carter has had at least three steals. Carter's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Blue Demons beat the Georgetown Hoyas 83-76 this past Thursday. It was another big night for DePaul's guard Umoja Gibson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five dimes.
The Friars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Providence is now 11-3 while DePaul sits at 7-7. Providence is 8-2 after wins this season, the Blue Demons 3-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Friars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Providence have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Providence 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 01, 2022 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Mar 10, 2021 - DePaul 70 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Providence 57 vs. DePaul 47
- Dec 27, 2020 - Providence 95 vs. DePaul 90
- Mar 07, 2020 - Providence 93 vs. DePaul 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Providence 66 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - DePaul 67 vs. Providence 55
- Jan 27, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - DePaul 80 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 12, 2018 - Providence 71 vs. DePaul 64
- Feb 28, 2017 - Providence 73 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 10, 2017 - DePaul 64 vs. Providence 63
- Feb 27, 2016 - Providence 87 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 02, 2016 - DePaul 77 vs. Providence 70