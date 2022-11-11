Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ DePaul

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-0; DePaul 1-0

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the DePaul Blue Demons on the road at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

WIU simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Rockford University Regents at home 113-56.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Monday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory. DePaul can attribute much of their success to Javan Johnson, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

The Leathernecks were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they fell 84-80 to DePaul. Can WIU avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Odds

The Blue Demons are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

DePaul have won both of the games they've played against Western Illinois in the last eight years.