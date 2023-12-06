Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Ball State 6-2, Detroit 0-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Calihan Hall. Ball State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact Ball State proved. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 67-58. The win was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 90-64 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell 69-58 to the Vikings.

The Cardinals pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.