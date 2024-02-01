Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: Clev. State 13-9, Detroit 0-22
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $37.00
What to Know
Clev. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.
Last Sunday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Colonials out 66-64.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 22nd matchup. They fell 78-64 to the Phoenix on Saturday.
Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.
The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Titans, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-22.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Clev. State and another offensive beatdown is the Titans. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Odds
Clev. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 147 points.
Series History
Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Clev. State 69 vs. Detroit 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. Clev. State 67
- Dec 03, 2022 - Clev. State 92 vs. Detroit 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Clev. State 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Clev. State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 13, 2021 - Clev. State 71 vs. Detroit 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 89 vs. Clev. State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Clev. State 67 vs. Detroit 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Clev. State 64 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 78 vs. Clev. State 64