Clev. State Vikings @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Clev. State 13-9, Detroit 0-22

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Colonials out 66-64.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 22nd matchup. They fell 78-64 to the Phoenix on Saturday.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Titans, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 0-22.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Clev. State and another offensive beatdown is the Titans. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Clev. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.