Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-2, Detroit 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Calihan Hall. Detroit took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Eastern Michigan, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Eagles beat the Vikings 69-62. The victory was just what Eastern Michigan needed coming off of a 100-57 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 71-52 defeat to the Bobcats might stick with them for a while.

The win got the Eagles back to even at 2-2. As for the Titans, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Eastern Michigan skirted past Detroit 79-77 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Michigan since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Detroit.