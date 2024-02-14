Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: IUPUI 6-20, Detroit 0-26

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUPUI Jaguars and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Calihan Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for IUPUI and 27 for the Titans dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 92-65 loss at the hands of the Mastodons. IUPUI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-24.

IUPUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 2-7 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Norse on Saturday and fell 79-67. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Jaguars dropped their record down to 6-20 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-26.

IUPUI beat the Titans 67-55 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for IUPUI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Detroit has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.