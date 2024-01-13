Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-9, Detroit 0-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Calihan Hall. N. Kentucky is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Oakland on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 17th matchup. They were the victim of a painful 84-61 defeat at the hands of the Panthers on Saturday. Detroit has not had much luck with Milwaukee recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Detroit were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Norse have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-17.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.