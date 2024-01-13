Who's Playing
N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-9, Detroit 0-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
What to Know
The N. Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Calihan Hall. N. Kentucky is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Oakland on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 70-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 17th matchup. They were the victim of a painful 84-61 defeat at the hands of the Panthers on Saturday. Detroit has not had much luck with Milwaukee recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
Even though they lost, Detroit were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Norse have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-17.
N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Feb 23, 2023 - N. Kentucky 67 vs. Detroit 64
- Jan 08, 2023 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Detroit 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - N. Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. N. Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. N. Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - N. Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - N. Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - Detroit 66 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - N. Kentucky 99 vs. Detroit 88
- Feb 07, 2019 - N. Kentucky 97 vs. Detroit 65