PFW Mastodons @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: PFW 16-10, Detroit 1-26

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

PFW and the Titans are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall.

On Wednesday, the Mastodons came up short against the Golden Grizzlies and fell 71-63.

Detroit can finally bid farewell to their 27-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Wednesday. They strolled past the Jaguars with points to spare, taking the game 81-66. That 15 point margin sets a new team best for Detroit this season.

The Mastodons' defeat dropped their record down to 16-10. As for the Titans, their win ended a nine-game drought at home and bumped them up to 1-26.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8 threes per game. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for PFW against the Titans in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the squad secured a 91-56 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Detroit and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.