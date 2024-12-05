Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: PFW 5-3, Detroit 4-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After five games on the road, Detroit is heading back home. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The matchup will give the Titans their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Detroit is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 98-89 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Titans as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Detroit can attribute much of their success to Grant Gondrezick II, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. Gondrezick II had some trouble finding his footing against Rhode Island on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. TJ Nadeau was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, PFW got the win against East Texas A&M on Saturday by a conclusive 77-57. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

Detroit's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for PFW, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Detroit has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Detroit came up short against PFW in their previous matchup back in February, falling 83-69. Can Detroit avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Detroit and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.