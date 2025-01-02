Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Robert Morris 9-5, Detroit 5-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The Titans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colonials, who come in off a win.

Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They secured a 97-93 W over N. Kentucky on Sunday. The Colonials' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Youngstown State. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Robert Morris' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit in their previous meeting back in February, winning 75-67. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Detroit has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.