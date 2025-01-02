Who's Playing
Robert Morris Colonials @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: Robert Morris 9-5, Detroit 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Robert Morris has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The Titans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Colonials, who come in off a win.
Robert Morris is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They secured a 97-93 W over N. Kentucky on Sunday. The Colonials' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.
Robert Morris smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Youngstown State. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Robert Morris' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-10.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Robert Morris has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Robert Morris was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit in their previous meeting back in February, winning 75-67. Will Robert Morris repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Detroit has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Robert Morris.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Robert Morris 75 vs. Detroit 67
- Jan 17, 2024 - Robert Morris 102 vs. Detroit 99
- Jan 27, 2023 - Robert Morris 85 vs. Detroit 77
- Jan 14, 2023 - Detroit 87 vs. Robert Morris 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - Detroit 79 vs. Robert Morris 62
- Feb 25, 2021 - Detroit 83 vs. Robert Morris 73
- Feb 20, 2021 - Detroit 80 vs. Robert Morris 61
- Feb 19, 2021 - Detroit 85 vs. Robert Morris 74