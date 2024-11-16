Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Toledo 2-1, Detroit 2-1

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Toledo is 6-1 against Detroit since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Toledo Rockets will challenge the Detroit Titans at 4:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Toledo is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Wright State. Toledo walked away with an 86-77 victory over Wright State on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rockets.

Toledo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sonny Wilson led the charge by going 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Wilson also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Isaiah Adams was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

Toledo was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wright State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Detroit ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against Niagara by a score of 84-78.

Toledo now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Detroit, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Toledo has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 47.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for Toledo against Detroit in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 94-60 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Detroit.