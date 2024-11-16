Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Toledo 2-1, Detroit 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Toledo is 6-1 against Detroit since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Toledo Rockets will head out to face off against the Detroit Titans at 4:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Toledo is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Wright State. Toledo walked away with an 86-77 victory over Wright State on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rockets.

Toledo's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sonny Wilson, who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Wilson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Adams, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

Toledo was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wright State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Detroit ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against Niagara by a score of 84-78.

Toledo now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Detroit, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Toledo against Detroit when the teams last played back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 94-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toledo is a big 10.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Detroit.