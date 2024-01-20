Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-6, Detroit 0-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Calihan Hall. The two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Youngstown State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Golden Grizzlies by a score of 70-67.

Even though they lost, Youngstown State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 19th game. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 102-99. The match was a 41-41 toss-up at halftime, but Detroit was outscored by Robert Morris in the second.

The Penguins' defeat dropped their record down to 13-6. As for the Titans, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-19.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Youngstown State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 62.9 points per game. The only thing between Youngstown State and another offensive beatdown is Detroit. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 71-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Youngstown State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.