Halftime Report

Youngstown State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Detroit 55-38.

If Youngstown State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Youngstown State 13-6, Detroit 0-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Calihan Hall. The two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Youngstown State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Golden Grizzlies by a score of 70-67.

Even though they lost, Youngstown State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 19th game. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 102-99. The match was a 41-41 toss-up at halftime, but Detroit was outscored by Robert Morris in the second.

The Penguins' defeat dropped their record down to 13-6. As for the Titans, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-19.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 10-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.