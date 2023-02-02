Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ Detroit
Current Records: Cleveland State 14-9; Detroit 8-15
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vikings and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Calihan Hall. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to get back in the win column.
Cleveland State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the IUPUI Jaguars on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 win.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, falling 73-63.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4 ATS in away games but only 12-9 all in all.
The Vikings are now 14-9 while the Titans sit at 8-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland State enters the matchup with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Titans as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Cleveland State 92 vs. Detroit 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 13, 2021 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Detroit 64
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 89 vs. Cleveland State 83
- Feb 15, 2020 - Cleveland State 67 vs. Detroit 66
- Jan 09, 2020 - Cleveland State 64 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 31, 2019 - Detroit 78 vs. Cleveland State 64
- Dec 30, 2018 - Detroit 73 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Feb 14, 2018 - Cleveland State 75 vs. Detroit 72
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 85 vs. Cleveland State 84
- Feb 21, 2017 - Detroit 91 vs. Cleveland State 83
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cleveland State 90 vs. Detroit 73
- Feb 04, 2016 - Detroit 71 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Jan 04, 2016 - Detroit 88 vs. Cleveland State 80