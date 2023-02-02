Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Detroit

Current Records: Cleveland State 14-9; Detroit 8-15

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Vikings and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Calihan Hall. Cleveland State should still be riding high after a victory, while Detroit will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cleveland State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the IUPUI Jaguars on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 78-72 win.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, falling 73-63.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4 ATS in away games but only 12-9 all in all.

The Vikings are now 14-9 while the Titans sit at 8-15. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland State enters the matchup with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Titans as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.