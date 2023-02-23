Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Detroit

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-12; Detroit 13-16

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Detroit and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while NKU will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the IUPUI Jaguars on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with an 81-68 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the Norse were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 64-63 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Detroit's win brought them up to 13-16 while NKU's defeat pulled them down to 17-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. NKU's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.