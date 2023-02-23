Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Detroit
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-12; Detroit 13-16
What to Know
The Detroit Titans are 4-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Detroit and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans should still be riding high after a win, while NKU will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the IUPUI Jaguars on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with an 81-68 victory at home.
Meanwhile, the Norse were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 64-63 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Detroit's win brought them up to 13-16 while NKU's defeat pulled them down to 17-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit is 19th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.8 on average. NKU's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Detroit.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Detroit 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. Detroit 59
- Feb 18, 2022 - Detroit 60 vs. Northern Kentucky 52
- Feb 05, 2022 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Mar 02, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 03, 2020 - Detroit 66 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 99 vs. Detroit 88
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 97 vs. Detroit 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Detroit 73
- Jan 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 72 vs. Detroit 44
- Jan 07, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 56 vs. Detroit 54
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 101 vs. Detroit 87
- Dec 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 81 vs. Detroit 70
- Feb 16, 2016 - Detroit 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 68
- Jan 29, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Detroit 83