Who's Playing

Ohio @ Detroit

Current Records: Ohio 1-1; Detroit 1-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will square off against the Detroit Titans on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Calihan Hall. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Ohio didn't have too much trouble with the Cleveland State Vikings at home this past Saturday as they won 81-70.

Meanwhile, the Titans were close but no cigar last week as they fell 70-66 to the Boston College Eagles. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of Antoine Davis, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-19 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

Ohio beat Detroit 91-81 when the teams previously met three seasons ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bobcats since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last eight years.