Who's Playing

PFW @ Detroit

Regular Season Records: PFW 17-14; Detroit 13-18

What to Know

The Detroit Titans and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Calihan Hall in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Mastodons will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-71 to the Wright State Raiders.

Meanwhile, PFW had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday, taking their game 78-61.

Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Everything came up roses for Detroit at home against the Mastodons when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the team secured an 85-52 victory. Will the Titans repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit and PFW both have four wins in their last eight games.