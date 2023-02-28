Who's Playing
PFW @ Detroit
Regular Season Records: PFW 17-14; Detroit 13-18
What to Know
The Detroit Titans and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Calihan Hall in the first round of the Horizon Conference Tourney. The Mastodons will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.
Detroit received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 82-71 to the Wright State Raiders.
Meanwhile, PFW had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix this past Saturday, taking their game 78-61.
Detroit is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Everything came up roses for Detroit at home against the Mastodons when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as the team secured an 85-52 victory. Will the Titans repeat their success, or does PFW have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a 5-point favorite against the Mastodons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit and PFW both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Detroit 85 vs. PFW 52
- Dec 01, 2022 - Detroit 75 vs. PFW 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - PFW 81 vs. Detroit 78
- Jan 13, 2022 - PFW 62 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Detroit 83 vs. PFW 56
- Feb 05, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. PFW 72
- Nov 28, 2017 - PFW 91 vs. Detroit 82
- Dec 22, 2016 - PFW 93 vs. Detroit 86