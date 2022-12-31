Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Detroit

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a contest against the Detroit Titans since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 83-61 punch to the gut against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who are 5-5 against the spread.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee's loss took them down to 8-5 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Detroit's good luck. We'll see if Wisconsin-Milwaukee manages to pull off that tough task or if Detroit keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.