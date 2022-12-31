Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Detroit
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 8-5; Detroit 6-8
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers haven't won a contest against the Detroit Titans since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Detroit will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET at Calihan Hall. The Titans will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 83-61 punch to the gut against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Detroit wrapped up 2022 with a 76-59 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who are 5-5 against the spread.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee's loss took them down to 8-5 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 6-8. A win for the Panthers would reverse both their bad luck and Detroit's good luck. We'll see if Wisconsin-Milwaukee manages to pull off that tough task or if Detroit keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Titans are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won eight out of their last 13 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
- Dec 30, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 85 vs. Detroit 60
- Feb 24, 2017 - Detroit 81 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 74
- Jan 27, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Detroit 80 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66
- Jan 23, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 83 vs. Detroit 80