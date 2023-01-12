Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Detroit

Current Records: Youngstown State 12-5; Detroit 6-11

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Youngstown State Penguins will be on the road. The Penguins and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss.

If there were any doubts why Youngstown State was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 105-74 stomp they dished out against the IUPUI Jaguars at home this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 78-76 to the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday.

Youngstown State's victory brought them up to 12-5 while the Titans' defeat pulled them down to 6-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Penguins rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.9 on average. Less enviably, Detroit is stumbling into the game with the eighth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 14 games against Youngstown State.