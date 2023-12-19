Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-10, Drake 10-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Drake. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Knapp Center. The timing is sure in Drake's favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Alcorn State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 11 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Drake proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 68-56 victory over the Tigers.

Drake can attribute much of their success to Conor Enright, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Enright has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Kevin Overton, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Alcorn State and N. Iowa on Sunday hardly resembled the 73-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Braves lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 100-82 margin. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jeremiah Gambrell, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremiah Kendall, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 10-1. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 41.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Drake's sizeable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Drake is a big 22.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

