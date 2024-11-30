Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-2, Drake 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the Drake Bulldogs at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.4 points per game this season.

Georgia Southern took a loss when they played away from home last Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against Western Georgia by a score of 64-54. The 64-point effort marked the Eagles' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Commodores.

Drake got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cam Manyawu out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Manyawu continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Mitch Mascari was another key player, scoring 17 points along with two steals.

Drake was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Georgia Southern's victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-2. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia Southern hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.