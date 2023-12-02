Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Missouri State 6-1, Drake 6-1

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

What to Know

Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Missouri State Bears and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

On Wednesday, the Bears beat the Aces 90-78. With that victory, Missouri State brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Beacons 83-65.

The Bears pushed their record up to 6-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Missouri State came out on top in a nail-biter against Drake in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 65-62. Will Missouri State repeat their success, or does Drake have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drake and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.