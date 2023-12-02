Who's Playing
Missouri State Bears @ Drake Bulldogs
Current Records: Missouri State 6-1, Drake 6-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
What to Know
Missouri State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Missouri State Bears and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
On Wednesday, the Bears beat the Aces 90-78. With that victory, Missouri State brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.
Meanwhile, Drake waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Beacons 83-65.
The Bears pushed their record up to 6-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Drake struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
Missouri State came out on top in a nail-biter against Drake in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 65-62. Will Missouri State repeat their success, or does Drake have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Drake and Missouri State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Missouri State 65 vs. Drake 62
- Jan 01, 2023 - Missouri State 52 vs. Drake 49
- Mar 05, 2022 - Drake 79 vs. Missouri State 78
- Feb 09, 2022 - Missouri State 66 vs. Drake 62
- Jan 02, 2022 - Missouri State 61 vs. Drake 56
- Mar 06, 2021 - Drake 71 vs. Missouri State 69
- Jan 27, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Missouri State 73
- Jan 26, 2021 - Drake 68 vs. Missouri State 61
- Feb 12, 2020 - Missouri State 97 vs. Drake 62
- Jan 26, 2020 - Drake 71 vs. Missouri State 69