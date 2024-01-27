Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: N. Iowa 12-8, Drake 16-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Drake is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Iowa is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center.

Drake fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Missouri State on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 83-80. Drake didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Darnell Brodie, who scored 18 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. Tucker DeVries was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Panthers beat the Aces 70-63 on Tuesday.

Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson were among the main playmakers for N. Iowa as the former scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 16-4. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Drake just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Drake is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their 16th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 9-6 against the spread).

Odds

Drake is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Drake has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Iowa.