Who's Playing
Illinois State @ Drake
Current Records: Illinois State 10-19; Drake 23-6
What to Know
The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Redbirds' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Drake. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, Illinois State lost to the Indiana State Sycamores on the road by a decisive 80-64 margin. Guard Darius Burford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake strolled past the Bruins with points to spare, taking the contest 70-56. Drake's guard Roman Penn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds.
The Redbirds have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Illinois State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Illinois State is now 10-19 while the Bulldogs sit at 23-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois State, Drake comes into the matchup boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in Drake's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 15-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Drake and Illinois State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Drake 89 vs. Illinois State 88
- Jan 12, 2022 - Drake 86 vs. Illinois State 75
- Feb 01, 2021 - Drake 95 vs. Illinois State 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 76
- Mar 05, 2020 - Drake 75 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Illinois State 57 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drake 84 vs. Illinois State 74
- Mar 08, 2019 - Drake 78 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 24, 2019 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 30, 2019 - Illinois State 69 vs. Drake 55
- Feb 21, 2018 - Illinois State 89 vs. Drake 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Drake 87 vs. Illinois State 62
- Feb 07, 2017 - Illinois State 82 vs. Drake 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - Illinois State 72 vs. Drake 58
- Jan 26, 2016 - Illinois State 76 vs. Drake 64
- Jan 03, 2016 - Illinois State 67 vs. Drake 62