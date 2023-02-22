Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Drake

Current Records: Illinois State 10-19; Drake 23-6

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Drake Bulldogs since Feb. 22 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Redbirds' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Drake. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Illinois State will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Illinois State lost to the Indiana State Sycamores on the road by a decisive 80-64 margin. Guard Darius Burford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the Belmont Bruins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake strolled past the Bruins with points to spare, taking the contest 70-56. Drake's guard Roman Penn was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Redbirds have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take Illinois State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Illinois State is now 10-19 while the Bulldogs sit at 23-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Illinois State is 45th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Illinois State, Drake comes into the matchup boasting the 25th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in Drake's favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15-point favorite against the Redbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Drake and Illinois State both have eight wins in their last 16 games.