Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Drake

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will face off against the IUPUI Jaguars at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Knapp Center. Drake finished last year at 25-11 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. IUPUI was 2-26 last season and is coming off of an 88-39 loss against the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday.

The Bulldogs have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.