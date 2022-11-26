Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Drake

Current Records: Louisiana 5-0; Drake 5-0

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs will take on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center.

Drake has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Tarleton State Texans on Monday. The Bulldogs took their contest against Tarleton State 71-64. Drake got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (22), guard Roman Penn (14), guard Garrett Sturtz (13), and guard D.J. Wilkins (11).

As for Louisiana, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Tuesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the SMU Mustangs 76-72. Among those leading the charge for Louisiana was Greg Williams Jr., who had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. On Monday the Bulldogs relied heavily on Tucker DeVries, who had 22 points along with eight boards. It will be up to Louisiana's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.