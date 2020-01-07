Watch Drake vs. Loyola-Chicago: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Drake vs. Loyola-Chicago basketball game
Who's Playing
Loyola-Chicago @ Drake
Current Records: Loyola-Chicago 10-5; Drake 11-4
What to Know
The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are 6-2 against the Drake Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Loyola-Chicago will head out on the road to face off against Drake at 9 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The Ramblers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Missouri State Bears 62-58. Among those leading the charge for the Ramblers was C Cameron Krutwig, who had 23 points along with seven rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but on Saturday Drake sidestepped the Indiana State Sycamores for an 80-76 win. Drake relied on the efforts of F Liam Robbins, who had 15 points in addition to six blocks and five boards, and G Roman Penn, who had 16 points and six assists.
The wins brought Drake up to 11-4 and Loyola-Chicago to 10-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ramblers rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.60% on the season. The Bulldogs are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 46.50% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Loyola-Chicago have won six out of their last eight games against Drake.
- Feb 05, 2019 - Loyola-Chicago 86 vs. Drake 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - Loyola-Chicago 85 vs. Drake 74
- Feb 07, 2018 - Loyola-Chicago 72 vs. Drake 57
- Jan 24, 2018 - Loyola-Chicago 80 vs. Drake 57
- Feb 22, 2017 - Loyola-Chicago 80 vs. Drake 65
- Dec 29, 2016 - Drake 102 vs. Loyola-Chicago 98
- Feb 27, 2016 - Drake 69 vs. Loyola-Chicago 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - Loyola-Chicago 68 vs. Drake 63
Watch This Game Live
-
