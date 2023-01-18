Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Drake

Current Records: Missouri State 9-9; Drake 14-5

What to Know

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Drake Bulldogs and the Missouri State Bears at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Knapp Center. Drake is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Drake's way against Bradley as they made off with an 86-61 victory. The oddsmakers were on Drake's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tucker DeVries (28), guard Sardaar Calhoun (16), guard Conor Enright (13), and forward Darnell Brodie (10). Calhoun hadn't helped his team much against the Illinois-Chicago Flames last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday MSU sidestepped the Indiana State Sycamores for a 64-62 win. The Bears' guard Bryan Trimble Jr. filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 20 points.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 14-5 and MSU to 9-9. Tucker DeVries will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Missouri State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Drake have won ten out of their last 18 games against Missouri State.