Who's Playing

Murray State @ Drake

Current Records: Murray State 9-6; Drake 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drake Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Murray State Racers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Knapp Center. Drake is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Drake was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 53-49 to the Southern Illinois Salukis. Guard Roman Penn had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 39 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-15 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Bradley Braves typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday MSU proved too difficult a challenge. MSU netted a 67-58 victory. Four players on MSU scored in the double digits: forward DJ Burns (16), guard JaCobi Wood (10), guard Rob Perry (10), and guard Brian Moore Jr. (10).

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8-1 against the spread when favored.

Murray State's win lifted them to 9-6 while Drake's loss dropped them down to 11-5. On Wednesday the Racers relied heavily on DJ Burns, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. It will be up to Drake's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Racers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Drake won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.