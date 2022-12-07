Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Drake

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-6; Drake 7-1

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 1-3 against the Drake Bulldogs since November of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Mavericks will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Knapp Center at 8 p.m. ET. Drake should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to regain their footing.

Nebraska Omaha found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 75-45 punch to the gut against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Drake didn't have too much trouble with the Illinois-Chicago Flames at home this past Saturday as they won 77-64. It was another big night for Drake's guard Tucker DeVries, who had 25 points along with six rebounds.

The Mavericks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 19-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 6-3 record against the spread.

Nebraska Omaha is now 3-6 while the Bulldogs sit at 7-1. Drake is 5-1 after wins this season, and Nebraska Omaha is 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 19-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake have won three out of their last four games against Nebraska Omaha.