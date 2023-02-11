Who's Playing
Southern Illinois @ Drake
Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-7; Drake 20-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Drake Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where SIU won 53-49, we could be in for a big score.
The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake made easy work of MSU and carried off a 92-68 win. It was another big night for Drake's guard Tucker DeVries, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when the Salukis and the Illinois-Chicago Flames clashed on Wednesday, but SIU ultimately edged out the opposition 68-66. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Illinois-Chicago made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points and six assists along with five boards.
Their wins bumped Drake to 20-6 and SIU to 19-7. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drake have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Southern Illinois 53 vs. Drake 49
- Mar 04, 2022 - Drake 65 vs. Southern Illinois 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Drake 62 vs. Southern Illinois 60
- Jan 17, 2022 - Drake 60 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - Drake 86 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Jan 03, 2021 - Drake 73 vs. Southern Illinois 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Drake 72
- Jan 19, 2020 - Southern Illinois 66 vs. Drake 49
- Feb 12, 2019 - Drake 72 vs. Southern Illinois 69
- Jan 08, 2019 - Drake 82 vs. Southern Illinois 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Drake 67
- Dec 31, 2017 - Drake 70 vs. Southern Illinois 67
- Jan 18, 2017 - Drake 88 vs. Southern Illinois 84
- Jan 01, 2017 - Southern Illinois 83 vs. Drake 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Drake 60
- Jan 17, 2016 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Drake 76