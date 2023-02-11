Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Drake

Current Records: Southern Illinois 19-7; Drake 20-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drake Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Southern Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knapp Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where SIU won 53-49, we could be in for a big score.

The Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake made easy work of MSU and carried off a 92-68 win. It was another big night for Drake's guard Tucker DeVries, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Salukis and the Illinois-Chicago Flames clashed on Wednesday, but SIU ultimately edged out the opposition 68-66. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Illinois-Chicago made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. SIU's forward Marcus Domask did his thing and had 24 points and six assists along with five boards.

Their wins bumped Drake to 20-6 and SIU to 19-7. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center -- Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern Illinois.