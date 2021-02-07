Ole Miss ended its thrilling overtime matchup with Auburn on Saturday in dramatic fashion as guard Devontae Shuler stepped up to save the day. Shuler, who finished with 26 points, shot a fadeaway jumper that found nothing but net as time expired to lift the Rebels to an 86-84 win.

Shuler's walk-off winner ended a frenzied final minute that saw Auburn star Sharife Cooper drill a game-tying 3-pointer the possession before. He marched the ball up the court, called for a screen, and sunk his shot with Cooper draped over him.

At the end of regulation, it was Shuler who Ole Miss went to as he took the team's final shot and missed it. But in overtime, he assisted or scored on six of the team's 14 points, and came up clutch when he was given a second opportunity to win it.

Ole Miss got an even bigger game out of Romello White, the Arizona State transfer, who finished with a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

"Romello and Devontae were fantastic," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said after the game. "It was just fitting [Shuler's shot] went in."

The late-game drama and unlikely win as an underdog on the road against Auburn caps what was a banner week for Ole Miss. It also defeated No. 11 Tennessee in a defensive struggle on Tuesday, 52-50.