Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Campbell 12-14, Drexel 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between Drexel and the Pride on Thursday hardly resembled the 66-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Dragons skirted past the Pride 79-77.

Meanwhile, Campbell pushed their score all the way to 87 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Hawks.

The Dragons' win bumped their record up to 16-10. As for the Fighting Camels, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.