Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Hofstra 15-10, Drexel 15-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hofstra is 9-1 against the Dragons since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Hofstra will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Hofstra proved on Saturday. They blew past the Aggies, posting a 81-49 victory on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34-15.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Drexel was not quite the Cougars' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Dragons took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

The Pride are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Dragons, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-10.

Hofstra was able to grind out a solid win over the Dragons when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 66-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Hofstra has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.