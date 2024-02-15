Who's Playing
Hofstra Pride @ Drexel Dragons
Current Records: Hofstra 15-10, Drexel 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
What to Know
Hofstra is 9-1 against the Dragons since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Hofstra will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Hofstra proved on Saturday. They blew past the Aggies, posting a 81-49 victory on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34-15.
Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Drexel was not quite the Cougars' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Dragons took a 80-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.
The Pride are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Dragons, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-10.
Hofstra was able to grind out a solid win over the Dragons when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 66-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Hofstra has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.
- Feb 13, 2023 - Hofstra 66 vs. Drexel 52
- Feb 10, 2022 - Hofstra 83 vs. Drexel 73
- Jan 17, 2022 - Hofstra 71 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 07, 2021 - Hofstra 79 vs. Drexel 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Drexel 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 08, 2020 - Hofstra 61 vs. Drexel 43
- Feb 20, 2020 - Hofstra 81 vs. Drexel 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Hofstra 72 vs. Drexel 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Hofstra 80 vs. Drexel 77
- Dec 30, 2018 - Hofstra 89 vs. Drexel 75