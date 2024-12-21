Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Penn State 9-2, Drexel 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Drexel Dragons in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Wells Fargo Center. The Nittany Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Penn State is headed into the game following a big win against Coppin State on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Penn State took their matchup with ease, bagging a 99-51 victory over Coppin State. The Nittany Lions have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 11 points and 16 assists. Those 16 assists gave him a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Kern Jr., who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

Penn State was working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Drexel entered their tilt with Howard on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They skirted past the Bison 68-65.

Drexel can attribute much of their success to Jason Drake, who had 21 points, and Yame Butler, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Drexel, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Penn State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Drexel struggles in that department as they've made 36.7% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Penn State beat Drexel 63-57 when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Drexel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Penn State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.