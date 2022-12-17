Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Drexel

Current Records: Delaware State 1-9; Drexel 5-6

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Delaware State Hornets at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Wednesday, Drexel lost to the Seton Hall Pirates on the road by a decisive 66-49 margin. One thing holding the Dragons back was the mediocre play of guard Coletrane Washington, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes with 4-for-18 shooting.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Georgian Court Lions.

The losses put Drexel at 5-6 and Delaware State at 1-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Drexel has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.