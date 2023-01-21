Who's Playing

Delaware @ Drexel

Current Records: Delaware 11-9; Drexel 11-8

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Drexel winning the first 76-68 and the Fightin' Blue Hens taking the second 66-56.

Delaware took their matchup against the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday by a conclusive 80-53 score. Delaware's guard Jameer Nelson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Nelson Jr. has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Dragons didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Hampton Pirates on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 win. Drexel can attribute much of their success to guard Lamar Oden Jr., who had 19 points, and forward Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with four blocks. Williams' performance made up for a slower game against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday.

Delaware beat Drexel 66-56 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The Fightin' Blue Hens' victory shoved Drexel out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware have won seven out of their last 13 games against Drexel.