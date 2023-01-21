Who's Playing
Delaware @ Drexel
Current Records: Delaware 11-9; Drexel 11-8
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons will face off in a Colonial clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at John A Daskalakis Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Drexel winning the first 76-68 and the Fightin' Blue Hens taking the second 66-56.
Delaware took their matchup against the William & Mary Tribe on Thursday by a conclusive 80-53 score. Delaware's guard Jameer Nelson Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 20 points. This also makes it three games in a row in which Nelson Jr. has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Dragons didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Hampton Pirates on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 79-73 win. Drexel can attribute much of their success to guard Lamar Oden Jr., who had 19 points, and forward Amari Williams, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards along with four blocks. Williams' performance made up for a slower game against the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday.
Delaware beat Drexel 66-56 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The Fightin' Blue Hens' victory shoved Drexel out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Delaware have won seven out of their last 13 games against Drexel.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Delaware 66 vs. Drexel 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Delaware 81 vs. Drexel 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware 80 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Drexel 61 vs. Delaware 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Drexel 68 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Delaware 76 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 22, 2018 - Drexel 85 vs. Delaware 83
- Jan 11, 2018 - Delaware 72 vs. Drexel 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Delaware 68 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 60
- Feb 25, 2016 - Drexel 74 vs. Delaware 64
- Feb 11, 2016 - Delaware 69 vs. Drexel 60