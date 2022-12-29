Who's Playing
Elon @ Drexel
Current Records: Elon 2-11; Drexel 6-6
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Drexel Dragons last season on scores of 49-77 and 60-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Elon and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. The Dragons will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.
Elon was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Indiana Hoosiers an easy 96-72 victory. Guard Sean Halloran put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Drexel entered their contest two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Delaware State Hornets at home to the tune of 85-52.
Elon is now 2-11 while the Dragons sit at 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. Drexel has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Drexel have won eight out of their last 14 games against Elon.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Drexel 71 vs. Elon 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Drexel 77 vs. Elon 49
- Mar 09, 2021 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 15, 2020 - Elon 75 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Drexel 63 vs. Elon 41
- Feb 02, 2019 - Drexel 67 vs. Elon 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Drexel 79 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 25, 2018 - Drexel 83 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Elon 90 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Elon 65 vs. Drexel 56
- Jan 19, 2017 - Elon 93 vs. Drexel 73
- Mar 04, 2016 - Drexel 57 vs. Elon 56
- Feb 18, 2016 - Elon 81 vs. Drexel 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Elon 83 vs. Drexel 78