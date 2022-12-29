Who's Playing

Elon @ Drexel

Current Records: Elon 2-11; Drexel 6-6

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Drexel Dragons last season on scores of 49-77 and 60-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Elon and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at John A Daskalakis Center. The Dragons will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

Elon was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Indiana Hoosiers an easy 96-72 victory. Guard Sean Halloran put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Drexel entered their contest two weeks ago as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Delaware State Hornets at home to the tune of 85-52.

Elon is now 2-11 while the Dragons sit at 6-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix are 28th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.1 on average. Drexel has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drexel have won eight out of their last 14 games against Elon.