Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Drexel

Current Records: Lafayette 1-6; Drexel 3-4

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will be playing at home against the Lafayette Leopards at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Drexel received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 73-61 to the Temple Owls.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Lafayette and the Penn State Nittany Lions last week was not particularly close, with the Leopards falling 70-57. Lafayette's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 19 points.

Drexel is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Drexel is now 3-4 while Lafayette sits at 1-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Dragons enter the contest with only 10.7 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Leopards are 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Lafayette.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a big 8-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Drexel have won both of the games they've played against Lafayette in the last eight years.