Pennsylvania @ Drexel

Current Records: Pennsylvania 0-3; Drexel 1-0

The Drexel Dragons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Pennsylvania Quakers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dragons and the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Drexel wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, UPenn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 80-74 to the Towson Tigers.

Drexel's victory brought them up to 1-0 while UPenn's loss pulled them down to 0-3. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Drexel is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. The Quakers experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Dragons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Drexel and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.