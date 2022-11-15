Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Drexel

Current Records: Pennsylvania 0-3; Drexel 1-0

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will play host again and welcome the Pennsylvania Quakers to John A Daskalakis Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Dragons should still be riding high after a victory, while UPenn will be looking to regain their footing.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Drexel and the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Drexel wrapped it up with a 71-59 win at home.

Meanwhile, UPenn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 80-74 to the Towson Tigers.

Drexel's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Quakers' loss pulled them down to 0-3. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dragons are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. UPenn experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drexel and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.