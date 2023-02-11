Who's Playing

Towson @ Drexel

Current Records: Towson 17-8; Drexel 14-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. The Dragons and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Drexel sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-54 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday. Drexel's guard Yame Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the Hampton Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with an 86-72 victory at home. The Tigers' guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Dragons to 14-11 and Towson to 17-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Drexel and Towson clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Drexel.

  • Jan 05, 2023 - Towson 64 vs. Drexel 58
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Towson 66 vs. Drexel 62
  • Jan 03, 2022 - Drexel 65 vs. Towson 61
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Drexel 69
  • Jan 09, 2020 - Towson 89 vs. Drexel 73
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Towson 92 vs. Drexel 77
  • Jan 17, 2019 - Drexel 72 vs. Towson 66
  • Feb 08, 2018 - Towson 94 vs. Drexel 92
  • Jan 18, 2018 - Towson 90 vs. Drexel 68
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 65
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Towson 104 vs. Drexel 103
  • Jan 28, 2016 - Towson 77 vs. Drexel 70
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 50