Who's Playing

Towson @ Drexel

Current Records: Towson 17-8; Drexel 14-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. The Dragons and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Drexel sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-54 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday. Drexel's guard Yame Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the Hampton Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with an 86-72 victory at home. The Tigers' guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Dragons to 14-11 and Towson to 17-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Drexel and Towson clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

Towson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Drexel.