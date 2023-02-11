Who's Playing
Towson @ Drexel
Current Records: Towson 17-8; Drexel 14-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Drexel Dragons are heading back home. The Dragons and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John A Daskalakis Center. Drexel has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Drexel sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-54 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Wednesday. Drexel's guard Yame Butler filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Towson and the Hampton Pirates on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Towson wrapped it up with an 86-72 victory at home. The Tigers' guard Nicolas Timberlake did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 31 points and five rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Dragons to 14-11 and Towson to 17-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Drexel and Towson clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Towson have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Drexel.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Towson 64 vs. Drexel 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Towson 66 vs. Drexel 62
- Jan 03, 2022 - Drexel 65 vs. Towson 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Towson 76 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 09, 2020 - Towson 89 vs. Drexel 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Towson 92 vs. Drexel 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Drexel 72 vs. Towson 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Towson 94 vs. Drexel 92
- Jan 18, 2018 - Towson 90 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - Towson 104 vs. Drexel 103
- Jan 28, 2016 - Towson 77 vs. Drexel 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Towson 69 vs. Drexel 50