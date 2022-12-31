Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Drexel

Current Records: William & Mary 5-8; Drexel 7-6

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will play host again and welcome the William & Mary Tribe to John A Daskalakis Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 83-75 on the road and the Dragons taking the second 72-57.

On Thursday, Drexel wrapped up 2022 with a 62-50 win over the Elon Phoenix. Forward Amari Williams and guard Luke House were among the main playmakers for Drexel as the former dropped a double-double on 14 boards and ten points along with six dimes and the latter had 11 points in addition to seven rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Williams has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Randolph College Wildcats at home 90-56.

The wins brought Drexel up to 7-6 and the Tribe to 5-8. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Dragons are 2-4 after wins, William & Mary 1-3 this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

William & Mary have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drexel.