Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Drexel
Current Records: William & Mary 5-8; Drexel 7-6
What to Know
The Drexel Dragons will play host again and welcome the William & Mary Tribe to John A Daskalakis Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The teams split their matchups last year, with William & Mary winning the first 83-75 on the road and the Dragons taking the second 72-57.
On Thursday, Drexel wrapped up 2022 with a 62-50 win over the Elon Phoenix. Forward Amari Williams and guard Luke House were among the main playmakers for Drexel as the former dropped a double-double on 14 boards and ten points along with six dimes and the latter had 11 points in addition to seven rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Williams has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, William & Mary simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Randolph College Wildcats at home 90-56.
The wins brought Drexel up to 7-6 and the Tribe to 5-8. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Dragons are 2-4 after wins, William & Mary 1-3 this year -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John A Daskalakis Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
William & Mary have won eight out of their last 15 games against Drexel.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Drexel 72 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - William & Mary 83 vs. Drexel 75
- Jan 23, 2021 - Drexel 79 vs. William & Mary 64
- Jan 17, 2021 - William & Mary 69 vs. Drexel 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Drexel 82 vs. William & Mary 58
- Feb 13, 2020 - William & Mary 77 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 18, 2020 - Drexel 84 vs. William & Mary 57
- Jan 31, 2019 - William & Mary 75 vs. Drexel 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Drexel 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Drexel 91 vs. William & Mary 79
- Jan 07, 2018 - William & Mary 85 vs. Drexel 63
- Feb 09, 2017 - Drexel 79 vs. William & Mary 61
- Jan 30, 2017 - William & Mary 108 vs. Drexel 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Drexel 74 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 07, 2016 - William & Mary 72 vs. Drexel 63