Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-7, Duke 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $189.00

What to Know

Georgia Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Georgia Tech was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Georgia Tech fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Notre Dame on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fighting Irish.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Kelly, who scored 25 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Baye Ndongo, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Panthers on Tuesday as the Blue Devils made off with a 75-53 victory. The victory was nothing new for Duke as they're now sitting on seven straight.

Duke can attribute much of their success to Kyle Filipowski, who shot 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Blue Devils, their victory bumped their record up to 12-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Georgia Tech took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Duke is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-5 against the spread).

Odds

Duke is a big 17.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.