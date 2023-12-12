Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Hofstra 6-3, Duke 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will head out on the road to face off against the Duke Blue Devils at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Hofstra might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of five wins, Hofstra's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of the Billikens by a score of 71-68. Hofstra didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tyler Thomas, who scored 29 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darlinstone Dubar, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Duke has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 24 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 80-56 margin over the 49ers. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Duke's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jeremy Roach, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Jared McCain, who scored 21 points.

The Pride's win bumped their season record to 6-3 while the Billikens' defeat dropped theirs to 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Hofstra and Duke are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hofstra hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.