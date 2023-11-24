Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Southern Indiana 1-5, Duke 4-1

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Duke Blue Devils at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Southern Indiana might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Bison and fell 67-56.

Meanwhile, Duke had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Explorers 95-66 at home. Duke might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matches by 29 points or more this season.

Duke got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Proctor out in front who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Sean Stewart, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Screaming Eagles' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-5. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.0 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.