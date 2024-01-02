Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Syracuse 10-3, Duke 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Duke is 9-1 against Syracuse since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Duke sitting on four straight wins and Syracuse on five.

Duke scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Royals 106-69 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Duke, Duke is are in good company: they have won six games by 21 points or more this season.

Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former scored 19 points along with five blocks and the latter scored 24 points along with three steals. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him. Mark Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Orange earned a 81-73 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Syracuse can attribute much of their success to Quadir Copeland, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Copeland has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Maliq Brown, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils pushed their record up to 9-3 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.0 points per game. As for the Orange, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Duke and Syracuse are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Duke hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Duke took their victory against Syracuse in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 77-55. Does Duke have another victory up their sleeve, or will Syracuse turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.