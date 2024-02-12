Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Wake Forest 16-7, Duke 18-5

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

What to Know

Wake Forest is 2-8 against the Blue Devils since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wake Forest entered their tilt with the Wolfpack with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Demon Deacons snuck past the Wolfpack with a 83-79 win on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Hunter Sallis, who scored 33 points along with six rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 80-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Duke.

Duke's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Mark Mitchell, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Mitchell is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Jeremy Roach, who scored 16 points.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 16-7 with that victory, which was their 13th straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Blue Devils, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wake Forest and the Blue Devils are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wake Forest couldn't quite finish off the Blue Devils in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 75-73. Can Wake Forest avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.